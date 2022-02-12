GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today lashed out Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his apparent exclusion of the Northeast Indian region from the "union of India" in a recent tweet.

"There is strength in our Union. Our Union of Cultures. Our Union of Diversity. Our Union of Languages. Our Union of People. Our Union of States. From Kashmir to Kerala. From Gujarat to West Bengal. India is beautiful in all its colours. Don’t insult the spirit of India," Gandhi tweeted.

"India is far beyond just a union. We are a proud Nation. Bharat cannot be held hostage to your tukde tukde philosophy What is your problem with Nation, Nationality and Nationalism.? And hello- beyond Bengal, we North east exist,' Biswa Sarma replied.

"In order to preach, Mr. Rahul Gandhi has forgotten our beautiful North Eastern states. Just like his great grandfather, he excluded our region? We are also a proud part of India. Your ignorance is the reason of your party’s total wipe out from Northeast," commented Tripura CM Biplab Deb taking to Twitter.

Meanwhile, Gandhi has come under fire from a large section of Twitterati for his apparent exclusion of the Northeast Indian region from his tweet.

"Only you have insulted the spirit of Bharat by ignoring North Eastern States. BTW did you realise that your Party isn't in power in the States you mentioned,' wrote one user.

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