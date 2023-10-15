Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 16 took an indirect jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over India defeating Pakistan at the ODI world cup match held at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on October 15.

Taking to platform X, the chief minister of Assam said, "Yesterday, Bharat defeated Pakistan in the World Cup cricket. Entire country erupted in joy and celebrated the win. But not a word from 'Mohabbat ki Dukan'."

The latest tweet of the Assam Chief Minister taking a jibe at Congress comes in the backdrop of an earlier banter where the chief minister criticized Rahul Gandhi for his choice of words saying, "Mohabbat ki dukaan," used by the Congress leader, does not align with their values. Sarma stated that comparing "Mohabbat" (love) to "Dukaan" (shop) is inappropriate because love, as they perceive it, is a pure and eternal emotion, while a shop implies profit".

Himanta Biswa Sarma was speaking at 'The Conclave 2023' in New Delhi where he made mentioned and questioned Rahul Gandhi's choice of words. Sarma expressed his concern over the potential misinterpretation of the term when used in a political context, suggesting that if "Mohabbat" is associated with a "dukaan," it implies love for the sake of gaining votes. He added that Rahul Gandhi often receives mixed signals from various sources.

Meanwhile, India clinched a historic win against Pakistan by defeating the country by seven wickets in their ODI world cup 2023 match held on October 14, which is stated to be India's biggest victory (by wickets) against Pakistan in ODI world cups.

India extended their 100 per cent winning run against Pakistan in ODI World Cup history to eight matches. India dismissed Pakistan for 191 and chased down the target in 30.3 overs, driven by captain Rohit Sharma's 86 (63).



Also read : ICC World Cup 2023: India beat Pakistan by 7 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad