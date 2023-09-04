Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on September 4 reacted over the controversy surrounding Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comment on Sanatan Dharma saying that BJP allies have disrespected Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman and hence do not require certificates of either nationalism or devotion from them.

Gaurav Gogoi while speaking to the reporters said "BJP's own allies have disrespected Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, they are nobody to distribute certificates of either nationalism or devotion".

A political storm kicked up after Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin's son and state minister, equated 'Sanatan Dharma with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and Corona", adding that it should be eradicated like these ailments.

Udhayanidhi, who holds the portfolio of Sports and Youth Affairs, made the remarks during a conference, inviting sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam party has defended its leader saying his statement was “twisted”; several leaders of the INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, the Opposition bloc of which DMK is also an ally, said leaders should refrain from making such comments.

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