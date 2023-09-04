Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who retracted from serving on the panel formed by the Centre to examine 'One Nation, One Election' said on September 4 that his office secretary had received a call from PM's Principal Secretary with regards to the committee that would be headed by former president Ramnath Kovind.

Speaking to the media, Chowdhury said that he had requested for all the papers related to 'One Nation, One Election' to be sent to him and then would he give his decision. "I was asked by an officer, not any minister. A 'babu' was sent to speak to me over the phone late at night", said Chowdhury.

The Union Law Ministry on Saturday named eight members to the committee, headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, that will examine the issue of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Apart from the chairperson, the committee will include Home Minister Amit Shah, Chowdhury, former Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission chairperson NK Singh, senior advocate Harish Salve, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

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