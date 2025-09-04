BJP district president’s letter recommending contractor sparks controversy in Dhubri

A letter written by Devajit Barkalita, BJP District President of Bilasipara, has stirred controversy after it emerged that he recommended a specific contractor for a government project in the Dhubri election district.

The letter, issued on the official letterhead of the BJP district president, was addressed to the Member Secretary of the DWSC-cum-Executive Engineer (PHE), Dhubri Division. It requested the allotment of a work order worth Rs. 27,48,000 to a particular contractor under the "Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin" (SBM-G). The letter states, "You are requested to allot the following work to the Contractor mentioned below for smooth norms under 'Swachcha Bharat Mission-Gramin' (SBM-G)."



Also Read: Himanta Biswa Sarma thanks PM Modi for landmark GST reforms

Critics have questioned the ethics of a political party official directly lobbying a government department on behalf of a contractor. The incident has raised concerns about potential political influence in the tendering and bidding process, which is expected to be transparent and merit-based.

While the letter claims the recommendation is intended to ensure “smooth norms,” political observers and opposition leaders suggest it could be an attempt to circumvent standard procedures and favour a specific individual. The controversy has sparked calls for an investigation to safeguard accountability and maintain the integrity of public works in the district.