In a significant development, state BJP leader Angkita Dutta has been appointed as vice chairman of Assam State Youth Commission with immediate effect.

In an order issued on March 15 stated, "In partial modification of order issued vide No. SYW.250/2024/2021/57 dated 26th May 2022 Dr. Angkita Dutta, resident of ward No 5, Dol Mukh Gayan Gaon, Sivasagar, Town is hereby appointed as Vice Chairman of the Assam State Youth Commission with immediate effect in place of Shri Arun Jyoti Moran, relieved"

Angkita Dutta will be replacing Arun Jyoti Moran who has been relieved of his duties.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.