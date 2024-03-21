BJP candidate Sarbananda Sonowal is expected to file his nomination for the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha Constituency on 26th March, with Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma likely to accompany him.

Similarly, Asom Jatiya Parishad's Lurinjyoti Gogoi is also expected to file his nomination on the same day. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Manoj Dhanowar is expected to file his nomination for the same constituency on 27th March.

All three candidates have reportedly collected their nomination forms on Wednesday. The final date for the filing of nominations is 27th March.

With the Election Code of Conduct already enforced across India following the announcement of poll schedule for Lok Sabha elections, Assam's Chief Electoral Officer, Anurag Goel made a series of important announcements during a press conference held in Dispur on March 17.

The Assam election will be conducted in three phases for a fair and orderly democratic process. The first phase of elections is scheduled for April 19 with the official notification of the election to be released on March 20. The last date for filing of nominations will be March 27. The scrutiny of nomination papers will begin on March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be March 30.

The second phase of the electoral process is set to take place on April 26. Key dates include the notification date on March 28, the final date for filing nominations on April 4, the scrutiny of nomination papers on April 5, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations on April 8. The third and concluding phase of the Assam elections is slated for May 7. The notification date for this phase is April 12, the final date for filing nominations is April 19, the scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for April 20, and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 22.

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