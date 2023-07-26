All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) national spokesperson, Ripun Bora, on July 26 said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi are busy making derogatory remarks about the opposition alliance as they are scared of the formation of INDIA alliance.

Bora further said that the BJP leadership is infuriated with the formation of an opposition alliance of 26 parties acronym Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Taking to micro-blogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Bora said, ''The alliance of 26 opposition parties made the BJP count its days and as a result right from PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other Central BJP leaders to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and his cohorts are busy making derogatory remarks on the opposition alliance''.

Bora also remarked that what is the necessity to compare opposition formation 'INDIA' with that of terrorist organizations and he also explained that common people have now understood the motive of BJP leaders to defame the opposition alliance INDIA with some baseless figure of speech.

It is to be mentioned here that the Prime Minister on July 25 launched an attack on the opposition for blocking the proceedings of the parliament and for naming their alliance as INDIA.

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