A four-day orientation and training programme for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs and MPs from the Northeast began today in Guwahati, Assam.

The programme, scheduled from May 16 to 19, was formally inaugurated by Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia.

The initiative, led by BJP Arunachal Pradesh General Secretary and Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom, is designed to blend ideological training, policy discussions, and administrative insights to enhance public service delivery and strengthen grassroots governance across the region.

Taking to social media, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the session as “a meaningful start to a 3-day journey focused on strengthening our legislative values and deepening our commitment to public service.”

The training aims to sharpen governance acumen and leadership capacity among the party’s elected representatives, particularly to help deliver improved outcomes in Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states.

Prominent leaders present at the inaugural session included:

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia

Assam Cabinet Minister and BJP’s Northeast In-Charge Ashok Singhal

Arunachal BJP State President Kaling Moyong



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Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein

Former MoS for External Affairs & Coordinator of Northeastern States V. Muraleedharan

State General Secretary Chau Zingnu Namchoom

Participants will undergo sessions covering key areas such as policymaking, legislative responsibilities, communication strategies, welfare delivery, and party ideology. The programme reflects the BJP's emphasis on structured leadership development and capacity building among its lawmakers to ensure impactful governance.

With a strong focus on commitment, discipline, and people-first governance, the party expects this initiative to significantly empower its representatives to better serve the aspirations of the people of Northeast India.