The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Assam Pradesh, has hit out at the opposition for allegedly distorting BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi’s statement in the Rajya Sabha.

The party accused opposition leaders of twisting facts and misleading the public for political gains.

In an official statement, BJP’s Chief Spokesperson Manoj Baruah asserted that Assam’s demographic transformation, especially in certain districts, is an undeniable reality. He pointed out that since the early 20th century, large-scale migration from East Bengal has significantly altered the population structure of several districts.



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Baruah specifically mentioned the erstwhile Goalpara district, from which Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was elected, as one of the worst affected areas. He also highlighted that in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, indigenous communities and native residents have faced existential threats due to continuous migration over the past century.

“No true patriot would support unchecked and illegal migration. Those who dismiss these concerns for political mileage can never claim to be true nationalists,” Baruah stated.

The BJP spokesperson emphasized that, despite opposition attempts to create confusion, the party remains committed to securing the future of Assam’s indigenous and Indian-origin citizens. He reaffirmed that BJP will continue to resist misleading narratives and safeguard Assam’s interests against demographic challenges.