Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confidently stated today that the BJP and its allies, AGP and UPPL, will secure victories in 13 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

In contrast, in the 2019 elections, BJP won only 9 out of 10 seats, with its allies failing to secure any victories in Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Dhubri, and Kaliabor.

Sarma's prediction indicates an optimistic outlook for the NDA's performance compared to 2019. He expects all 11 BJP candidates, the AGP candidate from Barpeta, and the UPPL candidate from Kokrajhar to win.

Sarma, addressing the media in Guwahati, stressed that the election is a vote for PM Modi's third consecutive term and that there is no competition in this election.

He also predicted a landslide victory for Sarbananda Sonowal in Dibrugarh by over 300,000 votes and claimed that the opposition's missteps in Nagaon and Karimganj would lead to BJP victories. He, however, conceded that the BJP cannot win in Dhubri without a significant shift in principles.

The BJP is contesting 11 seats in Assam, allowing AGP to contest in Barpeta and Dhubri, while UPPL is contesting in Kokrajhar.