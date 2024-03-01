Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today stated that the BJP's Central Election Committee is still finalising the process for the list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Sonowal, who arrived today in Dibrugarh, told reporters that the announcement would be formally made once the process for dinalising the list would be over.

"It is not over yet, it is still going on as it has to be finalised for all the states. Once the process is complete, it would be formally announced. Our rule is that once the process is complete, our national president will announce it formally," said Sonowal.

On being asked if he is being considered for the Dibrugarh seat, Sonowal said that it is only being discussed in the local media.

"Intense discussion is going on only in the media. It is only because of the love and affection of the people that my name is being discussed," said Sonowal, without dropping much hint.

Also Read: Assam: BJP to contest in 11, AGP in 2, UPPL in 1 in 2024 LS polls

Noteworthy is that speculations over the candidates list has heated up in Assam after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma yesterday said that the BJP in Assam readied a list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls. The Assam CM said that a discussion on the candidates will take place in New Delhi today.

BJP will contest 11 out of 14 seats leaving two seats to its allies AGP (Barpeta and Dhubri) and one to United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) that is Kokrajhar.

