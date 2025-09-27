BJP’s BTR performance dips under Assam CM Himanta compared to Sarbananda Sonowal: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on September 27 expressed his gratitude to party workers, leaders, and supporters for their tireless efforts during the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections.

He said the results were a clear rejection of the BJP government, which has held power at both the state and central levels for the past decade.

According to Gogoi, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s performance in the BTR elections declined compared to the 2020 BTC polls, where former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had fared better. The BJP’s ally, UPPL, also faced significant setbacks, which Gogoi attributed largely to the interference and influence of Sarma.



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Over the past month and a half, he said, the Congress party focused on strengthening its grassroots organisation, with MLAs holding meetings at the mandal level and candidates campaigning relentlessly. “The road to revival is always a slow and grinding path. There are no shortcuts to success,” Gogoi added.

He extended his congratulations to BPF Chief Hagrama Mohilary for his party’s decisive victory in the elections, acknowledging the outcome as a key moment in the region’s political landscape.

The Congress MP emphasised that the party will continue its efforts in the BTR districts, aiming to build a stronger presence and connect with the people at the grassroots level.

