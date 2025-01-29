The Bharatiya Janata Yuba Morcha (BJYM) Secretary of Morigaon district, Mridul Saharia, has been relieved of his duties following allegations of inappropriate behavior towards a woman.





According to sources, the incident took place in the Deosal area of Jagiroad, where locals witnessed Saharia’s actions. In response, the residents intervened, apprehended him on the spot, and handed him over to the police.





Subsequently, the Jagiroad Police arrested Saharia and launched an investigation to uncover further details regarding the case.





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