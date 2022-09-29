In an unfortunate incident, Dhubri Circle officer Sanju Das went missing along with 15 others after boat capsize in Brahmaputra river in the district on September 29.

The boat capsized near Dhubri Phulbari bridge which is an under construction bridge over the Brahmaputra River between Assam and Meghalaya in North-East India.

There were around 60-70 people on boat that hit Dhubri-Phulbari bridge L&T Tap-2 following which more than 15 passengers went missing including Circle officer Sanju Das and his team of officers.

Following the incident, the State Disaster Management Forces (SDRF) has launched a rescue and search operation.

''The boat collided with a pillar and we have just started the rescue operation. The circle officer was on duty and was going through the boat. Presently, at least 10 people are still missing,'' Dhubri ADC Dhrubajyoti Das said while speaking to reporters.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Dhubri, updating on the entire incident informed that approximately 29 passengers were there in the country boat including Circle Officer Sanju Das, Laat Mandal and an ASDMA Field Officer along with local villagers who were returning back from a field inspection. After returning at around 10:30 am, the boat hit a post inside the river and capsized. Local people and SDRF rescued many people but 9-10 people including Circle Officer Sanju are still missing as per reports.

"Rescue operation is going on..! Additional support with deep divers from SDRF are also deputed to the location.!," added the Dhubri District Administration.

Fortunately, Congress Mohila Morcha President Baby begum who too was on the boat with her husband was rescued and presently in hospital. However, the Circle Officer still missing.

As per reports, the team of government officials including the Circle Officer were on their way for a site inspection when the boat capsized.

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