A boat collision left twenty injured, including five children missing in Kaunbari village in Dhubri district, Assam.

The accident, involving three boats, collided on the Tipkai River today, October 26.

The incident unfolded around sunset when a boat carrying wedding guests, including several children, collided head-on with two other boats near the river’s entrance to Kaunbari.

The crash threw passengers into the river, leaving at least 20 people with serious injuries, while five children went missing amid the chaos. Eyewitnesses reported a sudden, deafening crash, followed by desperate cries for help as the boats, small wooden vessels commonly used in the area, sustained significant structural damage.

Rescue efforts were launched immediately, with local residents, police, and divers conducting an extensive search along the river. The injured sustained a range of severe injuries, including fractures, head trauma, and deep cuts. The frantic search for the missing children continues, with authorities and volunteers working around the clock in a race against time.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a combination of factors contributed to the disaster. The river's challenging currents, coupled with overcrowding on the boats due to the wedding festivities, played a significant role in the collision. Additionally, the fading daylight likely affected visibility, adding to the risk of such a tragic incident.

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