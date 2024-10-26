Cyclone Dana, which had posed a potential threat to coastal regions, has significantly weakened as it traversed inland. Initially classified as a cyclonic storm, Dana made its westward progression over northern coastal Odisha before undergoing successive stages of weakening. By October 25, 2024, at 2:30 PM IST, the system had downgraded to a deep depression over North Odisha, and by 11:30 PM IST the same day, it further weakened into a depression.



The weakening trend persisted into the early hours of October 26, when at approximately 5:30 AM IST, the system reduced to a well-marked low-pressure area over North Odisha. By 8:30 AM IST, it continued to hover in the region, with indications of further dissipation.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that Cyclone DANA is likely to become insignificant within the next 12 hours, signaling the end of any significant weather activity linked to the system. The IMD clarified that no adverse weather conditions are expected as a result of this weakening system, marking this announcement as the final update on Cyclone Dana. Nonetheless, the National Weather Forecasting Centre in New Delhi, along with the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, will continue to issue regular bulletins addressing the residual effects of the weather system.

Despite the storm’s weakening, the IMD has forecasted light to moderate rainfall in some areas of Meghalaya and Mizoram over the next 24 hours, while isolated light showers may occur across other Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura. The absence of warnings for these states suggests a minimal impact on local conditions.

For Guwahati and its surrounding areas, a generally cloudy sky with light rain is anticipated. Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of around 30°C, with minimum temperatures likely to be close to 22°C. The situation remains closely monitored, but as of now, Cyclone DANA appears to be fading into meteorological history without causing significant disruption.