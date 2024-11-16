Bodies of three women were discovered near the Assam-Manipur border by the Assam Rifles, raising concerns over their possible connection to six people abducted by armed militants from Manipur's Jiribam district. The missing persons include three women and three minors, whose families are awaiting for safe release.

According to police sources, the bodies were handed over to Assam Police and have been taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations. While preliminary information suggests the deceased might be the abducted women, officials have not yet confirmed this. "We can confirm only after the post-mortem report is available," said Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta in an exclusive statement to India Today NE.

An Assam Rifles spokesperson confirmed the discovery of the bodies but said that further clarity would come from the police. “Details can be obtained once investigations and identification processes are complete,” the spokesperson said.

On November 11, a group of militants attacked a police station in the Borobekra area, but the assault was thwarted by security forces, resulting in the deaths of 11 militants. While retreating, the militants allegedly kidnapped three women and three children, all belonging to Meitei community, from a relief camp near the police station.

A massive search operation was underway to trace the missing persons.

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