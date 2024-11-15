Jiribam MLA Ashab Uddin has voiced his frustration over what he perceives as a lack of support from Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in addressing the escalating violence and instability in Jiribam. The MLA said that, despite the gravity of the situation, he has not been assigned any official role in managing the crisis, leaving him in a challenging position to effectively represent and protect his constituency.

While the Chief Minister has tasked key BJP figures—Minister L. Sushindro, MLA Th. Shanti, and BJP General Secretary K. Sharat—with crisis-related responsibilities, Ashab Uddin, a JD(U) leader whose party aligns with the BJP at the national level, has been left without any formal assignment. The MLA said that he is in Jiribam on his own initiative, highlighting that his efforts have been hampered by his lack of formal authority. “The Chief Minister has not given me any responsibility regarding the situation in Jiribam. I came here on my own, but without official power, my presence as an MLA has been ineffective,” he said.

Ashab Uddin described the rising tensions in Jiribam as "tragic" and conveyed deep anguish over his inability to influence administrative actions. "If I am not sent by the authority, other administrative bodies will not listen to me," he said and further added that his role as MLA feels hollow without official backing.

Uddin shared his emotional distress over the recent abduction of six residents from Jiribam and expressed his deep concern for their safety and calling for their secure release.\

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