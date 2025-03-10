Renowned Bodo dance exponent and in-charge of the Ramfalbil Bodoland Cultural Centre, Barlangfa Narzary, has been selected for the prestigious Assam Gaurav Award 2024.

The Assam Gaurav Award, one of the state’s highest civilian honors, recognizes individuals for their exceptional contributions across various fields.

Narzary’s relentless efforts in promoting and preserving Bodo traditional dance have been instrumental in nurturing local talent and bringing Bodo culture to a broader audience.

His contributions have played a crucial role in safeguarding the rich cultural heritage of the Bodo community.



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