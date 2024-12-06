A delegation from the All Bodo Students Union - ABSU, led by its president Dipen Boro, along with BTR Chief Executive Pramod Boro, MPs Rwngwra Narzary and Joyanta Basumatary met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on several key issues concerning the Bodo community and the implementation of the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) Accord.

Invitation to ABSU’s 57th Annual Session: The delegation extended a formal invitation to Amit Shah to attend the 57th ABSU session, scheduled to take place in Kokrajhar.

Discussion on the BTR Accord: The progress and challenges in implementing the BTR Accord were discussed in detail. The leaders emphasized the need for expedited action on agreed commitments.



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Proposal to Honor Bodofa Upendranath Brahma: A proposal to name a road in New Delhi after Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, a revered leader of the Bodo community, was submitted.

Demand for Constitutional Reforms: The ABSU demanded the enactment of the 125th Constitutional Amendment to strengthen provisions under the Sixth Schedule for Bodo-dominated areas.

Infrastructure Development: The delegation urged the central government to expedite the ₹1,500 crore infrastructure development projects promised under the Bodo Accord.

Recognition of Hill Bodos as Scheduled Tribes: The delegation called for recognizing Bodo communities living in the hills as Scheduled Tribes (Hills) to ensure their social and economic upliftment.

Release of NDFB Cadres: The ABSU demanded the withdrawal of all cases against National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) cadres and the release of those still imprisoned.