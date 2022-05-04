Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesd declared that the Bodo language will be taught in Class XI and XII in selected schools of Assam. The declaration was made by the chief minister while speaking at the 61st annual meeting of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Tamulpur, Assam.

CM Sarma stated the Bodo language has taken on a new form while speaking to the Bodo Sahitya Sabha, which was also attended by President Ram Nath Kovind. The language has progressed and is now more developed.

The chief minister also announced a Rs. 50 lakh grant for the construction of an auditorium in the Bodo tribes’ regions

He also stated that the state government will provide Rs. 5 crore to the Bodo Sahitya Sabha.

President Ram Nath Kovind also attended the Bodo Sahitya Sabha’s 61st Annual Conference at Tamulpur. He is the first President of the country to attend the Bodo Sahitya Sabha’s convention.

The Bodo Sahitya Sabha’s three-day conference began on May 2. The Assam government has granted state government employees special casual leave to attend the meeting in Kachubari, Tamulpur, in the Bodoland Territorial Region, which borders Bhutan and West Bengal.