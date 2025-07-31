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Bodoland FC beat Karbi Anglong 2–1 in Durand Cup opener

Bodoland FC beat Karbi Anglong 2–1 in Durand Cup opener

Bodoland FC began their Durand Cup 2025 journey on a high, clinching a 2–1 victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in an electrifying Group D encounter at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Thursday.

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Bodoland FC beat Karbi Anglong 2–1 in Durand Cup opener

Bodoland FC began their Durand Cup 2025 journey on a high, clinching a 2–1 victory over Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in an electrifying Group D encounter at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar on Thursday.

Karbi Anglong drew first blood early in the game, courtesy of a strike from Nigerian forward Joseph Mayowa Olaleye. However, the hosts responded with resilience as Gwgwmsar Gayary equalised in the 37th minute, igniting celebrations among the home supporters.

The match-winner came just past the hour mark when Colombian striker Robinson displayed composure to slot in the second goal, handing Bodoland FC a crucial three points in their opening fixture.

The thrilling encounter saw a packed stadium, reflecting the growing football culture in the region. With this win, Bodoland FC now turn their focus to building momentum for the remaining group stage matches.

Also Read: AASU redesigns vandalised art on electric poles, turns mistake into civic beauty in Lakhimpur

Edited By: Atiqul Habib
Published On: Jul 31, 2025
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