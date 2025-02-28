Bodoland University marked its 16th Foundation Day with vibrant celebrations highlighting the institution’s growth and future aspirations.

The event began with a cake-cutting ceremony led by Dr. Surath Narzary, President of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha in honor of the milestone.

An open meeting followed where BTR Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pramod Boro graced the occasion as the chief guest. In his speech, Boro announced that ₹1 crore would be sanctioned by the BTC government to support the university’s resource development, emphasizing the administration's commitment to strengthening higher education in the region.

The ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including former MP Sansuma Khungur Bwiswmuthiary, BTC Executive Member Rakesh Brahma, and Bodoland University Vice Chancellor BL Ahuja, among others.



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As part of the Foundation Day celebrations and in honor of National Science Day, Bodoland University hosted a two-day Science Exhibition and Poster Presentation. The event aims to empower Indian youth for global leadership in science and innovation, contributing to the vision of a Vikshit Bharat (Developed India).

Students from 10 affiliated colleges participated in the exhibition, showcasing their innovative scientific projects and ideas, fostering creativity and research spirit among young minds.

The Foundation Day festivities not only celebrated the university’s achievements but also highlighted its role as a catalyst for academic and scientific progress in the region.