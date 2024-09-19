Sensation spread after the body of an ITBP personnel was discovered under suspicious circumstances on board the Rajdhani Express.

Identified as Havildar Narzary, the ITBP personnel was an employee of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and hailed from Dhulaura in Khagarpur, under the North Salmara sub-division.

The incident unfolded after the train departed at 8:30 p.m. on its journey toward Uttarakhand, where Havildar Narzary was headed for duty. The following morning, passengers at Aligarh station were met with a grim sight—Narzary's lifeless body lying in his seat. Immediately alarmed, they reached out to his family to inform them of the tragedy.

The sudden demise of Havildar Narzary has left his family in a state of profound grief and disbelief. Just a month and a half ago, he had celebrated the arrival of his newborn daughter, Mukti. Now, his young daughter will grow up without ever knowing her father. The family's sorrow is compounded by a deep sense of unease, as they struggle to comprehend how a healthy man could die so suddenly.

Narzary's family has raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding his death. They suspect foul play, alleging that he might have been poisoned by unknown assailants during the journey. Given the abrupt and mysterious nature of the incident, they are demanding a thorough investigation to uncover the truth behind his untimely death.

The family remains in Aligarh, anxiously awaiting answers as authorities probe into the jawan's death.

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