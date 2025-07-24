Bomb threat at Dispur co-district office in Guwahati turns out to be hoax

Panic gripped Assam’s capital on Thursday after a bomb threat email targeting the Dispur co-district office at Basistha locality was received, but police later confirmed it to be a hoax.

According to a senior Guwahati Police official, the threat was received via email in the afternoon, claiming a bomb had been planted in the office premises. Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and conducted a thorough search of the building, but no explosives were found.

“It turned out to be a hoax,” the officer told PTI, adding that initial suspicion also arose over an unattended bag found near a two-wheeler outside the office. “Two individuals who had come for official work had left the bag there. It caused panic, but they returned shortly after and clarified the situation.”



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This is not the first such incident in recent months. On April 22 and May 11, bomb threat emails were sent to the official ID of the Gauhati High Court, both of which were later confirmed to be false alarms.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of a deliberate attempt to create public fear and have initiated an investigation to trace the source of the email.