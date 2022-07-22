Child Development Project Officer of Boitamari ICDS Project, Bharati Kalita has been placed under suspension for alleged mishandling of government funds through corrupt practices.

Anganwadi workers of Bongaingaon district social welfare department alleged misappropriation of government funds allocated for child food, wherein the tainted official Bharati Kalita was allegedly pocketing 20-25 percent of the funds from the development project.

The Anganwadi workers while speaking to the media, said that they have camera visuals to ascertain their claims where the official is carrying out illegal activities and threatening employees to give the commission amount allocated to them.

‘’Bharti Kalita asked the supervisors to go and visit houses of each Anganwadi workers and get a particular document signed. The document mentioned that the workers have confessed that they have not paid the part of the commission received from the government funds as demanded by the senior official,’’ alleged one Anganwadi worker.

‘’We have proof that how the CDPO official is getting funds and pocketing the commission in her account by pocket. We want justice. We have all video proofs to support our claims as how corruption is going on in the social welfare department,’’ added the Anganwadi worker.

The Bongaigaon District Anganwadi Workers Association lodged a complaint with the Assam Directorate against the official.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the Department of Women & Child Development has dispatched a suspension letter reading, “Whereas, a report has been received from Deputy Commissioner, Bongaingaon vide his letter No. BNC/DC/2022/03/115 dated 20/07/2022 to the effect that Smt. Bharati Kalita, Child Development Project Officer, Boitamari ICDS Project, Bongaigaon is allegedly involved in bribery; and Whereas the Governor of Assam is satisfied that it is necessary and expedient to place Smt Bharati Kalita, Child Development Project Officer, Boitamari ICDS Project, Bongaigaon under suspension with immediate effect.’’