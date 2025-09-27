BPF keeps alliance options open, sets swearing-in ceremony for October 3

Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary on Saturday said the party is open to forming an alliance with UPPL, Congress, BJP, or Raijor Dal.

“Since the day of the election, we have appealed for support and we have welcomed everyone who supported us… We have fixed the oath-taking ceremony on October 3, 2025,” Mohilary stated.

The remarks came after the BPF held its 22nd PMB meeting at Bodoland Guest House, Kokrajhar, where several key resolutions were adopted.

The meeting began with a one-minute condolence in memory of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg and the martyrs of the Bodoland movement.

The BPF resolved to pay homage to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma at Dotma and the BTC Secretariat ahead of the swearing-in. It also expressed gratitude to the people of BTC, social and religious organisations, and leaders and workers at every level for their overwhelming support in the 2025 BTC elections.



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In organisational decisions, the newly elected MCLAs unanimously selected Hagrama Mohilary as the Leader of the BPF Legislature Party, with Rihon Daimari as Deputy Leader, Derhasat Basumatary as Chief Whip, and Maheswar Basumatary as Secretary.

The BPF Legislature Party will meet the Governor of Assam on September 28 to stake a claim to form the BTC government and invite him as the Chief Guest for the swearing-in ceremony. The party will also meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the same day to extend a special invitation.

Additionally, invitations will go out to all council heads, leaders of political parties, social and religious organisations, and Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the King of Tripura, to attend as Guests of Honour.

The party further resolved that all major and serious issues of the BTC government would be deliberated in PMB meetings before implementation.