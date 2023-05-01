An Email communication on April 24, 2023, confirmed that Hemkosh’s Braille Edition is the Guinness World Records holder of ‘LARGEST BILINGUAL BRAILLE DICTIONARY’ and its official certificate presentation ceremony was held at the Birinchi Kumar Baruah (BKB) Auditorium, Gauhati University on 1st May 2023.

Notably, May 1, is also marked as the 127th death anniversary of ‘Bhaxar Oja’ Late Hemchandra Baruah.

Jayanta Baruah, publisher of Hemkosh and chairman of Pratidin Media Network received the

Guinness World Records certificate of ‘LARGEST BILINGUAL BRAILLE DICTIONARY’ from Rishi Nath, official adjudicator for Guinness World Records TM.

The certificate was received in August presence of the Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria and several other noted personalities including the VC of Gauhati University, Professor Pratap Jyoti Handique, Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Department, Dr Bhartendu Pandey, Professor of Department of Sanskrit, Delhi University, Basanta Goswami, amongst other distinguished personalities, academicians, journalists, litterateurs, and socio-cultural organizational leaders.

Also Read: Another Record! Braille version of Assamese dictionary ‘Hemkosh’ gets Guinness stamp

People came in large numbers to witness the historic event.

On the dias, Governor of Assam, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Gauhati University VC, Professor Pratap Jyoti Handique lauded the efforts of Jayanta Baruah, in the field of language. They congratulated Hemkosh Prakashan, to take Assamese Language and his noble contribution to the world stage.

Jayanta Baruah thanked the entire team of Hemkosh’s braille dictionary. He expressed his gratitude towards Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment, and also the Commissioner, Manager, and staff of Govt. Braille Press for extending their invaluable support. He also thanked the entire support staff who tirelessly worked for the dictionary and for the tabulation for Guinness World Records, including visually impaired proofreaders.

It is worth mentioning that, world record holder, Hemkosh’s braille edition, is the ‘LARGEST BILINGUAL BRAILLE DICTIONARY’ with 90,640 words printed in 21 volumes and 6 parts, across 10,279 pages weighing 80.800 Kgs.

The braille edition is the adaption of Hemkosh’s 14th Edition’s regular dictionary.

Jayanta Baruah, the grandson of the Late Hemchandra Baruah, conceptualized and published the Braille edition of "Hemkosh" in an effort to carry on the "Hemkosh" tradition. This version of 'Hemkosh' includes roughly 10,000 pages involving in excess of 15 volumes.

After Oxford, this Braille version of Hemkosh is the first full-language Braille dictionary.

The word reference was likewise officially introduced to State head Narendra Modi in New Delhi last year.