Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized at Assam-Bengal border; one arrested

The Simultapu Police in Kokrajhar district conducted a successful late-night operation at the Assam-West Bengal border town of Srirampur, leading to the seizure of a large quantity of illegal narcotics.

Acting on specific inputs, police personnel set up a checkpoint at National Highway 27 near Srirampur and intercepted a Bolero pickup truck bearing registration number NL 07CC 4268.

Upon inspection, the police recovered over 1 kg of suspected brown sugar, estimated to be worth more than ₹1 crore in the illegal market.

The drugs were being transported from Guwahati to Bihar, according to initial investigations. The accused, identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was taken into custody on the spot.

Police officials said that further interrogation is underway to unearth the broader network involved in the smuggling route. Authorities suspect the contraband was intended for distribution in various parts of Bihar.

The seizure is seen as a significant success in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking along the interstate border.



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