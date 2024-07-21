In view of the present law and order situation in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura has beefed up security along the borders and deployed senior commanders to ensure a high level of operational preparedness.

Tripura shares an 856 km long international border with Bangladesh.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Tripura BSF IG Patel Piyush Purushottam Das said that the law and order situation in Bangladesh poses security challenges and implications for the BSF and Tripura, which is a bordering state on all sides from Bangladesh.

“One of the prime concerns now is the safe return of Indian students studying in Bangladesh. The number of Indian students studying in Bangladesh is close to 8,000, and most are enrolled in medical colleges in Comilla, Brahmanbaria and in Dhaka of Bangladesh. Many have chosen to enter Tripura through Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) located in Tripura as these ICPs are close to their medical colleges,” said the BSF IG.

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He informed that yesterday BSF facilitated the entry of 365 students, around 300 of whom came using Srimantapur ICP under Sonamura Sub-division of Tripura’s Sepahijala District, and the remaining from Agartala-Akhaura ICP in the West District of the state.

“All arrangements for the students were made, including water, food packets, transportation, and medical aid, to make them comfortable. The students were very scared. Our officers were there at the ICPs, talked to them, and ensured that they felt comfortable. I received a call from the parents of one student who was stranded in Brahmanbaria Medical College. There were 36 students. I contacted the Border Guards of Bangladesh through the nodal officers, and they ensured the safe passage of 36 students to ICP Agartala. The situation was very fragile as internet and mobile services were shut down. Because of this, parents were also unable to speak with their children, which created panic,” he said.

The IG expects that more students will cross over in the coming days and said that the BSF is fully prepared to provide all assistance and ensure their safe return home.

“The prevailing law and order situation is a very serious security concern for the BSF. We are entrusted with guarding the border. We have beefed up security along the border so that criminal elements from across the border don’t take advantage of the current situation. The BSF is on high alert to deal with any situation that might arise due to the disturbance in our neighboring country. Maximum troops have been mobilized and sent to the border, and all senior commanders are camping at the border to ensure a high level of operational preparedness. We are committed to the security of the country and prepared to deal with any situation,” he added.