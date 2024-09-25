In a significant breach of security along the India-Bangladesh border, the Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a formal protest with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) following the abduction of one of its personnel by Bangladeshi miscreants. According to an official statement, the incident occurred during a routine patrol near the Biral border in Dinajpur, India.

The incident involved a group of 15 to 20 illegal Bangladeshi nationals who crossed into Indian territory, forcibly abducting the BSF jawan and taking him into Bangladesh. The personnel was subsequently handed over to the custody of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

In response to the alarming abduction, the Inspector General of BSF North Bengal promptly contacted the Region Commander of BGB's North West Region, demanding the immediate and safe release of the abducted jawan. Swift diplomatic and security efforts were undertaken to address the situation, culminating in a high-level meeting between the Sector Commanders of both forces.

Following the talks, the BGB returned the abducted BSF personnel, ensuring his safe return to India. The BSF has expressed serious concerns over the breach and continues to engage with its Bangladeshi counterparts to prevent such incidents in the future.

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