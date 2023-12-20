Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that under the leadership of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro, Bodoland is leading a peaceful and developed region.

Attending the 3rd Anniversary meeting of the government of BTR at Bjijni District Sports Association Playground, Chirang, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "In Kokrajhar triple engine government is running. In Kokrajhar it's the alliance between the BJP-UPPL government...BJP government in Dispur and Modi government in Delhi...triple engine sarkar"

Further CM Sarma asserted that till Bodoland has the triple-engine government, Bodoland will flourish with peace and development.

Slamming the previous BTR government, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the parties which did not seek development in the region wanted to break the UPPL-BJP alliance and re-consider the other parties.



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"I want to ask those people when your government was in power for more than 10 years why there was communal disharmony among the public...why there was no peace like BTR is having today...why there was no development in the region," he added.

Blaming the previous government in BTR, Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the then ruling party left a staggering Rs 3,000 crore of loan liability on the people of the region, however, now the same has been reduced to Rs 1200 crore.

Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the previous governments did not work for the people but for their own benefit.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma embarked on a tour of Kokrajhar and Chirang districts today.

Earlier BTR Chief Pramod Boro said that the UPPL-BJP-GSP led BTR administration has completed three years.

He said that, during these three years, winds of peace, development and progress have been achieved in Bodoland, which was something not imaginable until 2020. He explained in detail the achievements of the BTR Government in these three years across different sectors, achieved through the support of triple engine efforts of the Central Government, State Government and Bodoland Territorial Council.

