In a rare and audacious theft, Guwahati Police have unravelled a gang involved in stealing road rollers used for construction work.

The gang, which stole three road rollers and other heavy machinery from various locations in the city, used cranes and trailers to execute their heists and forged official documents to sell the equipment illegally.

The case surfaced on October 21 when a road roller was reported stolen from outside the B. Barooah Cancer Institute. Subsequent investigations revealed two other thefts — one from Bharalumukh and another from Birubari.

The gang transported the stolen rollers to Satyam Dump Yard in Byrnihat, Meghalaya, where they sold them for Rs 1.7 lakh each.

To cover their tracks, the gang fabricated fake auction papers, presenting them as documents issued by the Public Works Department (PWD).



Also Read: Assam cabinet reshuffle likely soon: Himanta Biswa Sarma hints at minister from Barak Valley

The Fatasil Ambari Police began cracking down on the gang last week, arresting key suspects, including Piyari Yadav (Truck owner), Mohammad Jabbar Ali (Driver), Devaki Nandan Dogama (Associate), and the dump yard manager.

In a follow-up operation on Tuesday, additional arrests were made, including Ansar Ali, Prabin Deka, Samsul Ali, Jitu Baruah, Chotu Kumar, and Bhagawan Talukdar.

The gang also dismantled and sold parts from a 709 truck stolen from Satgaon. The suspects have been booked under case number 274/24, with charges filed under BNS 303 (2) and 3(5).

Authorities suspect at least 4–5 more individuals to be involved in the racket. Investigations are ongoing to trace and apprehend these suspects while also recovering additional stolen equipment.

The heist has raised concerns about security at construction sites and the ease with which the gang operated.

The case has shocked the city, highlighting the need for increased vigilance in protecting public infrastructure and heavy machinery.