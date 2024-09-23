In a significant operation, Cachar Police, in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF), seized 10,000 Yaba tablets along the India-Bangladesh border.

The contraband was hidden in 50 blue packets, meticulously concealed to evade detection.

The operation took place in the Katigorah police station jurisdiction, a region known for cross-border smuggling activities.



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Yaba, a potent methamphetamine-based drug, has increasingly been smuggled through border regions, often originating from Myanmar and making its way into India through Bangladesh.

The joint effort between Cachar Police and BSF marks a crucial step in curbing this clandestine trade, which poses significant challenges to law enforcement due to the area's porous borders.

This seizure is part of ongoing efforts by authorities to tackle the growing drug menace in the region, especially in Assam, which has become a transit hub for narcotics smuggling between Southeast Asia and India.