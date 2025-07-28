Cachar police bust Rs 6 crore drug haul, two arrested in Silchar-Aizawl route crackdown

Cachar Police seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth approximately ₹6 crore in a dramatic early-morning interception near Ghungoor Bypass on the Silchar-Aizawl Road.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Silchar Police Station stopped a vehicle (AS01 FZ/4421) and arrested two accused:

Injamul Hoque Laskar (24) of Kabuganj, Sonai

Hussain Ahmed Borbhuyan of Bagha, Dholai

Upon searching the vehicle, police discovered the Yaba tablets concealed in specially modified chambers. Preliminary tests confirmed the presence of methamphetamine, a powerful illegal stimulant often trafficked under the guise of the “Yaba” brand.



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Officials believe the consignment originated from Aizawl, Mizoram, and was en route to be distributed within Cachar. The bust points to the existence of a wider cross-border drug trafficking network, which police are now working to dismantle.

Cachar SSP Numal Mahatta lauded the efforts of the police team and confirmed that a deeper investigation is underway to trace the full supply chain. He reaffirmed the district’s commitment to cracking down on the growing menace of narcotics in the region.

The seizure is among the largest in Cachar in recent months, highlighting both the scale of the drug trade and the urgency of continued enforcement.