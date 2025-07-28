Dhubri launches ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh’ to empower local entrepreneurs

In a vibrant celebration of local enterprise and self-reliance, Dhubri district inaugurated the ‘Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh’ at the Raja Prabhat Chandra Baruah Playground as part of NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts Completion Drive.

The event, opened by Dhubri District Commissioner Dibakar Nath, also saw the launch of ‘Akankha Haat’, a dynamic marketplace aimed at promoting local entrepreneurship.

Running until August 2, the initiative highlights the government’s push to empower educated unemployed youth by equipping them with the skills to succeed as entrepreneurs. The Akankha Haat features a wide variety of locally produced goods — from agricultural produce and food items to jute, bamboo, cane products, and pottery — all crafted by Self Help Groups and young entrepreneurs from Dhubri.



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A total of 30 shops have been set up at the venue in a joint effort by the district administration to showcase and support these local ventures. The initiative received an enthusiastic response from the public, with large crowds exploring and purchasing goods on day one.

During the event, the district administration honoured select entrepreneurs for their contributions, reinforcing its commitment to boosting grassroots business and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Present at the inauguration were Dhubri Municipality Chairman Dr. Debamoy Sanyal, Dhubri-Gauripur Development Authority Chairman Deepak Saha, and a large number of residents, all united in support of local enterprise. The Sampoornata Abhiyan Samman Samaroh is expected to serve as a crucial platform for Dhubri’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.