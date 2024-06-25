In a concerted effort to maintain peace and harmony as well as providing safety for local residents residing in border villages, Cachar Police ramped up their security operations along the Assam-Mizoram border.

This comprehensive initiative includes continuous route patrolling, rigorous riverine surveillance, and extensive area domination, covering regions from Lakhipur to the Barak and Jiri rivers.

The increased security measures are aimed at ensuring the safety and peace of the border communities, demonstrating the police force's commitment to protecting the residents amidst ongoing tensions in the area.

This strategic approach is designed to prevent any untoward incidents and to reassure the local populace of their safety.

Cachar Police's proactive steps are a testament to their dedication to upholding law and order, reflecting the broader efforts to stabilize and secure the sensitive border region.

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