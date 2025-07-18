Call for comprehensive land encroachment survey in Dima Hasao gains momentum

Bapojit Langthasa of the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee has issued a public appeal urging the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) to expand its ongoing land survey initiative to cover a broader range of government properties suspected of being encroached upon in Dima Hasao district.

The appeal follows the recent move by the Chief Executive Member (CEM) and concerned Members of the Autonomous Council (MACs) to initiate a survey targeting land under the Public Works Department (PWD) Building Division, Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, and the Medical Department in Haflong.

While welcoming the initiative as a commendable and much-needed step, Langthasa emphasized that a more comprehensive approach is necessary to ensure the integrity and protection of all public lands in the region.

He identified several additional sites that should be brought under the purview of the survey, including the PWD Road Land under Maibang Division, the FCI Land at Haflong located in Sengya Sambhudhan Raji, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Land near the Police Guest House in Haflong, and the Municipal Land along Apollo Road.



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Other locations flagged for investigation include the Veterinary Department Land in Sarkari Bagan, Haflong; the Education Department Land which is currently the site of an under-construction hotel; the PNRD Land in Maibang; the Old Medical Department Land in Maibang; and the ACS Training Centre in Umrangso.

Also cited were the Railway Field Area in Haflong, the Tourism Department Land at Jatinga, and the PWD Inspection Bungalow Land at Diyungbra.

“These areas represent valuable public property, and any unauthorized encroachment directly affects public welfare, future infrastructure development, and administrative integrity,” Langthasa stated.

He also appealed to the authorities to make the survey findings public once completed, to promote transparency and reinforce good governance in the district.

The call adds further momentum to growing local concerns over alleged land encroachments across Dima Hasao, and puts pressure on the council to take decisive action.