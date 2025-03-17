As Assam grapples with illegal mining and environmental concerns, experts are calling for a shift towards a more sustainable and regulated approach.

Meghalaya’s scientific mining model, which emphasizes environmental safeguards and legal compliance, has been cited as a potential blueprint for Assam.

Speaking to India Today NE, Naba Bhattacharjee, Chairperson of the State Expert Appraisal Committee on Environment representing the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change for Meghalaya, emphasized the potential benefits of legalizing and formalizing coal mining in Assam.

"I would like to appeal to Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has been doing so much in the field of development- since coal mining is a viable industry, why not seek approval and start scientific mining in Dima Hasao as well, making it legal?" he stated.

Comparing mining conditions in Assam and Meghalaya

He further elaborated on the environmental conditions and geological similarities between Meghalaya and Assam, particularly in areas such as Umrangso and Dima Hasao, noting that while coal seams in Margherita are found at shallower depths, those in Dima Hasao and Meghalaya are much deeper, ranging from 100 to 250 feet below the ground.



Also Read: Meghalaya restarts coal mining, CM inaugurates first scientific mine

Can Assam follow Meghalaya’s path?

Unlike Meghalaya, where coal seams are deeper, Assam’s coal reserves in areas like Margherita are easier to extract. However, Assam lacks a structured policy on scientific mining.

As Assam deliberates its approach to coal mining, experts suggest that adopting Meghalaya’s model could help the state balance economic benefits with environmental sustainability.

By adopting Meghalaya’s model, Assam could:

> Ensure better safety for miners.

> Reduce environmental damage.

> Regulate coal mining legally and prevent illegal extraction.

Historical context of coal mining in Meghalaya

Bhattacharjee provided historical insights into coal mining in Meghalaya, explaining that coal extraction in the state began during British rule for domestic consumption. Since the requirement was minimal, there was no large-scale removal of overburden. Unlike other states where coal is found closer to the surface, Meghalaya’s coal is deep underground, necessitating excavation up to 200 feet for a coal seam of just two feet. In contrast, regions like Margherita require digging only 30 to 40 feet to access coal seams measuring one and a half to two meters in thickness.

The rise of rat-hole mining in Meghalaya

He further explained how rat-hole mining began in Meghalaya, clarifying that it emerged as a practical solution to extract coal without incurring astronomical costs associated with removing vast amounts of overburden.

"To go down 150 to 200 feet in Meghalaya and extract coal in small quantities, there was no other way but to use a method that minimized surface disruption," he stated. However, he acknowledged the significant safety concerns associated with this method. Unlike mechanized mining with reinforced structures, rat-hole mining lacks pillars or barriers to prevent ground subsidence. Over time, as commercial mining expanded, accidents became more frequent, with miners getting trapped in collapsed tunnels.

Environmental concerns and the NGT ban

In addition to safety issues, Bhattacharjee highlighted the environmental impact of unregulated mining, particularly on water bodies. He explained that coal releases sulfur compounds, especially sulfur dioxide, which increases water acidity.

"In mining areas, the pH value of water often drops to 2 or 2.5, making it highly acidic," he noted. Additionally, coal transportation contributes to increased air pollution, further deteriorating ambient air quality.

These concerns led the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to impose a ban on unregulated coal mining in Meghalaya in 2014.

Despite similar mining activities occurring in Dima Hasao and other parts of eastern India, the NGT did not extend its ban to those areas. Bhattacharjee pointed out that mining has continued in these regions, raising rat hole mining disasters like incident at an illegal rat-hole mine in Umrangso in Dima Hasao, where many coal miners tragically lost their lives.

Supreme Court’s landmark judgment on Meghalaya’s coal ownership

Following the ban, the Supreme Court upheld the NGT’s order and ruled that only scientific mining would be permitted. The pre-2014 extracted coal was documented in an inventory and allowed to be transported.

A crucial distinction that sets Meghalaya apart from other coal-mining states is the 2019 Supreme Court ruling, which recognized that minerals, including coal, belong to local tribal populations or individual landowners. Unlike in most Indian states where minerals are state or centrally owned, this ruling, aligned with the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, granted ownership rights to the tribal communities in Meghalaya. This unique legal framework allowed landowners to lease their mining rights to other tribal individuals or entities, provided they adhered to regulatory guidelines.

Steps to implement scientific mining in Meghalaya

Bhattacharjee outlined the structured approach to scientific mining in Meghalaya, explaining that mining areas must be at least one square kilometer in size. Miners must first obtain a prospecting license from the state government, followed by the preparation of a Geological Report (GR) submitted to the Ministry of Coal.

Once approved, the report is reviewed by the Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI), which ensures compliance with mining standards. The final approval is granted by the Ministry of Mining.

Environmental compliance is another crucial step in the process. "As the head of the Environmental Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC), I oversee the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report, which follows strict guidelines.

A public hearing is then conducted to address concerns, and if no major objections arise, an Environmental Management Plan (EMP) is prepared," he stated. Once approved, the project requires clearance from the State Pollution Control Board and safety validation from the Directorate General of Mine Safety (DGMS).

Due to Meghalaya’s lack of prior experience with formalized mining regulations, Bhattacharjee acknowledged that the transition to scientific mining has been time-consuming. However, he stressed that the process ensures better safety for miners, environmental protection measures to safeguard water and air quality, and strict adherence to legal norms followed across India.

"Scientific mining is a crucial step towards sustainable coal extraction. It addresses safety concerns, environmental risks, and regulatory requirements while ensuring that mining continues in an organized and lawful manner," he concluded.