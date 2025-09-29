Cancels all shows, Papon dedicates ICC World Cup opening performance to Zubeen Garg

Singer-composer Angarag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, has cancelled all his upcoming shows and professional commitments as a mark of tribute to his longtime friend and celebrated Assamese musician Zubeen Garg, who passed away on September 19.

Papon, who shared a decades-long association with Zubeen in the Assamese music industry, described him as “more than a brother,” expressing deep personal grief over the loss.

The cancellations include Papon’s Mumbai show scheduled for October 1, as well as all promotions, shoots, and performances, which he announced will remain suspended until Zubeen’s 13th-day ritual, which is scheduled to be held on October 1, 2025.

“I sincerely apologise to all concerned for cancelling my commitments,” he said, highlighting the personal and professional impact of the tragedy.

Zubeen Garg, renowned for hits like Ya Ali from Gangster and Dil Tu Hi Bataa from Krrish 3, was a towering figure in Assamese and Indian music.



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His sudden demise has left fans, colleagues, and the broader Assamese community in mourning, marking an irreparable loss for the state’s music industry.

In a special tribute, the ICC Women’s World Cup opening ceremony on September 30 at Barsapara ACA Stadium in Guwahati will honour Zubeen’s legacy. Papon will headline the event, performing without charging the BCCI, transforming the inauguration into a heartfelt homage.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia noted that Zubeen had originally been scheduled to perform, but following his untimely passing, the ceremony has been dedicated entirely to celebrating his contributions.

In a special gesture to ensure Garg’s admirers remain at the heart of the tribute, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) will distribute 5,000 complimentary tickets to members of Zubeen Garg’s fan club. The tickets will be made available at the Guwahati Sports Association office on Monday, September 29.

The deep bond between Papon and Zubeen, spanning decades of collaboration and friendship, has made this loss particularly poignant, resonating with Assamese music lovers across the state.