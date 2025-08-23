Carcass of rhino with horn found in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

The carcass of a male rhino with its horn intact was found in Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Morigaon district on Friday evening, forest officials said.

According to authorities, the rhino likely died due to natural causes such as old age or injuries sustained during fighting.

The carcass was recovered near the Tulpung Anti-Poaching Camp during a routine patrol. Officials confirmed that the rhino’s horn was intact and had been taken into safe custody.

Range Officer Panjal Baruah said a post-mortem will be conducted by a veterinarian to ascertain the exact cause of death.



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Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, home to over 107 one-horned rhinoceroses, is known for having the highest density of this species in the world. The incident coincided with an awareness campaign titled “Conservation and Coexistence,” organised by biodiversity organisation Aaranyak in collaboration with the Forest Department, IUCN, and other partners.

As part of the campaign, students, teachers, villagers, and tourists participated in educational programmes highlighting the sanctuary’s rich biodiversity, the threats posed by floods and habitat loss, and the importance of conservation.

Forest officials emphasised that despite challenges, strict vigilance continues to ensure the protection of rhinos in Pobitora, which remains one of Assam’s most important wildlife habitats.