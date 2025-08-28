CBI arrests Assam telecom manager, two others for unauthorized SIM sales used in cyber crimes

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals, including the Territorial Sales Manager of a telecom company, in Cachar district as part of Operation Chakra.

The arrests follow searches conducted at five locations across the district.

The case relates to the unauthorised sale of SIM cards across the country, which were reportedly used in a range of cyber crimes, including digital arrest frauds, impersonation, fraudulent advertisements, investment scams, and UPI-related frauds.

Investigations revealed that the Territorial Sales Manager colluded with middlemen, distributors, and Point of Sale (PoS) agents to issue SIM cards without the consent of the individuals in whose names the SIMs were registered. These SIM cards were sold illegally in bulk at high prices and later exploited in criminal activities.



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During the searches, the CBI seized mobile phones, electronic devices, and copies of KYC documents, providing critical evidence in the ongoing investigation. The operation aims to curb the illegal sale and misuse of SIM cards and dismantle the networks that enable cyber crimes.

The accused have been presented before the local Magistrate Court, where transit remand has been obtained. They are scheduled to be produced before the jurisdictional FIR court tomorrow. The investigation is ongoing.

This action highlights the Government of India’s continued commitment to combating cyber crimes and targeting the infrastructure that facilitates them.