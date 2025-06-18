The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a major corruption case involving former officials of ONGC, Jorhat, and proprietors of eight private medical shops over a Rs 45 lakh fake medicine bill scam.

According to a press release dated June 18, the CBI filed the case on June 17, naming ten accused, including Dr. Bijoy Kumar Shaw, former Deputy General Manager (Medical Services), and Dr. Eashitva Tamuli, then Contractual Medical Officer (Occupational Health), ONGC Jorhat. The FIR also lists eight medical store owners accused of raising false and bogus bills based on fake requisition slips between 2019 and 2022 — all allegedly without the knowledge of ONGC beneficiaries and their dependents.

The empanelled shops involved are:

M/s Lakhotia Medical Hall – Bhanwari Lal Lakhotia

M/s North East Medical – Satadal Ghosh

M/s Jay Sankar Medical – Khirud Saikia

M/s Minakshi Drugs – Minakshi Baruah



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M/s New Sanjivani Medical – Shankar Goswami

M/s Nishita Medical – Ritu Barpatra Gohain

M/s Tini Ali Medical Hall – Masuma Rahman Goney

M/s Deepali Medical – Purnima Bordoloi

Searches were conducted at various locations linked to the accused, resulting in the seizure of incriminating documents, which may further aid the investigation.

The CBI has alleged a deep-rooted criminal conspiracy involving the issuance of fake bills for medicines that were never provided, calling it a serious abuse of the public health support system within ONGC.

Further investigation is underway.