The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has disaffiliated Sai RNS Academy located in Dispur, Guwahati for violating affiliation norms, as revealed during a surprise inspection.

Additionally, Sreeram Academy in Barpeta, Assam was one of three schools to be downgraded during the nationwide inspection. On Friday, CBSE released a list of schools that have been disaffiliated and downgraded due to non-adherence to norms and other malpractices.

The surprise inspection across the country brought to light several instances of malpractices such as dummy student presentations, admission of ineligible candidates, and improper record-keeping in some schools.

CBSE has issued an official notification following surprise inspections in schools nationwide.

The inspections aimed to verify compliance with Affiliation and Examination Bye-laws. The notification reveals that some schools were found engaging in malpractices such as presenting dummy students and ineligible candidates, and improper maintenance of records. As a result of these findings, SAI RNS Academy in Dispur, Guwahati, Assam has been disaffiliated by the CBSE.

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