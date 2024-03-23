The ruling BJP in Tripura on Saturday has constituted a 13-member election management committee for the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency headed by Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, where the by-election will be held on April 19.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has announced Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder as its candidate for the upcoming Ramnagar assembly bypolls.

The seat became vacant following the demise of veteran BJP MLA Surajit Dutta in December last year, with voting scheduled to take place on April 19.

An office order, undersigned by BJP Pradesh President Rajib Bhattacharya, stated that the 13-member election management committee will be headed by Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury as the Convener, while the remaining 12 members will serve as Co-Conveners.

The 12 Co-Conveners are Abhijit Moulick, Abhijit Deb, Tushar Kanti Bhattacharya, Samar Roy, Santosh Saha, Amal Choudhury, Devid Debbarma, Bhaswati Debbarma, Prithiraj Debbarma, Subha Rani Debbarma, Jasim Uddin, and Abhishek Datta.

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