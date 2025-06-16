Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang, has accused former Nagaland Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang of unlawfully occupying approximately 3,500 bighas of land within the Karbi Anglong district.

According to CEM Ronghang, the land in question falls under the jurisdiction of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and has been used by Zeliang for large-scale rubber plantations and vegetable cultivation without securing any legal ownership or lease agreements from the council. He asserted that no official documents or permissions had been granted for such activities, making the occupation illegal.



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The disputed land is reportedly part of an area earmarked for a proposed solar power project aimed at enhancing renewable energy production in the region. Ronghang expressed concern that such unauthorised use of council land could hamper development initiatives and called for immediate intervention to restore the land for its intended public utility purpose.

The allegation has stirred political tensions in the region, as it involves a high-profile leader from the neighboring state. No official response from TR Zeliang’s office was available at the time of filing this report.