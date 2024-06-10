The Central Hilal Committee of Assam, under the leadership of President Maulana Sheikh Fakhruddin Ahmed Kasimi and General Secretary Alhaj Imdad Hussain, has officially announced that Eid-Ul-Adha will be celebrated across Assam on June 17, 2024. This date aligns with the nationwide observance of the festival.

Eid ul-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is one of the two most significant holidays in Islam, celebrated by Muslims around the world. The festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's test of faith and involves special prayers at mosques and the ritual sacrifice of lambs and goats. Additionally, Muslims who are financially and physically able are required to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

According to Islamic tradition, Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Should the moon be sighted on June 6, the month of Dhu al-Hijjah will begin on June 7. Consequently, Arafah Day will be observed on June 15 (Dhu al-Hijjah 9), followed by Eid al-Adha on June 17 (Dhu al-Hijjah 10).

Arafah Day, which occurs on the ninth day of Dhu al-Hijjah, is the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage. Following this, Muslims globally engage in Eid al-Adha celebrations, which include communal meals shared with family, friends, and those in need, reinforcing the festival’s spirit of charity and community.

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