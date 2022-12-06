Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in association with DPIIT organised the first-ever CII North East Logistics Conclave in Guwahati on December 6.

Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of state of external affairs mentioned that the PM GATISHAKTI would ensure world-class seamless multimodal connectivity providing complete information on resources, manpower and infrastructure projects in the northeast. He further elaborated that this would bring down cost overruns for the infrastructure project being implemented which would track timely implementation.

The gati shakti would also provide access to difficult areas in the northeast through technological intervention and policy initiatives giving and a massive boost to the 200 billion logistics economy in the region.

The union minister has mentioned that PM has identified 55 central ministries to spend 10 per cent of their budget for improving Logistics Infrastructure in North East.

The Ministry of external affairs is working very closely with Bangladesh to improve rail, air, road and water connectivity. Further, the speedy implementation of this project connecting NE and Bangladesh would be part-breaking in the region and will contribute to India’s economy immensely.

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Meanwhile, Assam Cabinet minister Bimal Borah mentioned that PM Gatishakti will accelerate the project of peace and development in the region. He mentioned that Assam is proposing to set up the second logistics part at Silchar after Jogigopa.

Assam is also the only state in the country with a dedicated logistics department headed by a secretory. The government has already earmarked 15 per cent of the land for logistics development.

Assam with its locational advantage is well poised to become the logistics hub for the country and a gateway to southeast Asian countries.

In her address Santana Chakma, Minister for Industry & Commerce, Social Welfare & Social Education, Government of Tripura stated that Tripura has been identified as the first mover State in terms of implementing logistics Policy. She mentioned that the State is coming up with the Logistics Policy soon.

An amount of 35 crores has been sanctioned for infrastructure for industrial estates and infrastructure state logistics under the state action plan.

In his brief address, Lt General P C Nair, AVSM, YSM, Director General, Assam Rifles mentioned that the Assam Rifles is hopeful that the VAHAN app will help to track the vehicle movement across the borders of the North East which would help to address the security concerns of the Region.

Earlier R Dinesh, President Designate, CII and Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited reiterated that the announcement of the PM Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy is likely to bring down the cost of doing business in the North East.

North East with a pool of educated youth can avail technology for reaching to a global market. The supply chain needs to be strengthened for the ease of doing business in the North East.

CII has been working closely with the Government of India for ensuring last mile connectivity in the Region. A number of skill initiative has been launched in the States for upgrading the skill set of the youths for the logistics supply chain.

Mr Pradeep Bagla, Co-Chairman, CII North East Council and Managing Director, Amrit Cements Limited welcomed the dignitaries and mentioned that the logistics conclave will set the ball rolling for the North East and CII would follow up on the takeaways of the Conclave and would try to ensure that the policies and the projects are implemented in the Region.

The Conclave had the participation of over 200 delegates from Governments of all the North Eastern States, industry and Public sector enterprises.