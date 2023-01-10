The Centre has appointed three IAS officers to serve as Director of Citizen Registration (DCR) and Director of Census Operations (DCO) for a period of three years in four states – Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab and Chandigarh.

President Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointments of Nirupama Dange, Debajyoti Dutta, and Navjot Khosa to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) for a period of three years. The tenure of their respective services will end on December 31, 2025, or until further orders are issued.

According to the notification, Dange, a 2007-batch Maharashtra-cadre IAS officer, was appointed to the new position under the Central Staffing Scheme with effect from December 20, 2022, for a period up until December 31, 2025, or until further orders, whichever occurs first. The notification also states that Dange's headquarters will be in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

In accordance with the Central Staffing Scheme, Dutta will be appointed as DCO and DCR for Assam beginning on December 20, 2022, and remaining in his current position of Deputy Secretary until December 31, 2025, or until further orders are issued, whichever comes first.

According to the announcement, Guwahati, Assam, will serve as Dutta's headquarters.

In addition, the President approved the appointment of Khosa, a Kerala cadre officer from the 2012 batch, as DCO and DCR for Punjab and Chandigarh under the Central Staffing Scheme, starting on December 19, 2022, and lasting until December 31, 2025—or until further orders, whichever comes first—at her current position of Deputy Secretary.

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